Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 52.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 347,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 223,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 57,935 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Credicorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after buying an additional 226,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

NYSE BAP opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $240.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average of $176.80.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.