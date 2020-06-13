Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Trading Down 5.4%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.80, approximately 1,055,351 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 847,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,561.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

