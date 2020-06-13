Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Concho Resources worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1,513.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.84. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

