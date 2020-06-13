Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $448,460.00.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Wednesday, May 20th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $224,230.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $190,357.50.

On Monday, April 6th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $187,212.50.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $164,985.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 1.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.