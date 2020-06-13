Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Childrens Place from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Shares of PLCE opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $102.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $655.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.78 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Childrens Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 3,200 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 28,300 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Childrens Place in the first quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.