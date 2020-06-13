Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Childrens Place from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Childrens Place from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.23.
Shares of PLCE opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $102.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $655.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.07.
In other Childrens Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 3,200 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 28,300 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Childrens Place in the first quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
About Childrens Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
