Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000,939 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 69,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.79% of Cheniere Energy worth $67,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

