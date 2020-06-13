Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 149.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.19% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $74,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after acquiring an additional 353,231 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,284,000 after acquiring an additional 87,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 854,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 850,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $179.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $189.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.74.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

