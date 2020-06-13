Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 270.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $616,267.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $179.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.61 and its 200-day moving average is $151.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $189.85.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

