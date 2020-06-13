CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,950 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 42.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in CEVA by 587.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.44 million, a P/E ratio of 163.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEVA. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

