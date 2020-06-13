Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) CEO Buys $250,000.00 in Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) CEO Michael F. Cola acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 175,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,365. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CERC opened at $2.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Cerecor Inc has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Research analysts expect that Cerecor Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERC. Maxim Group lowered Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

