CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) COO J. Christopher Kirk Sells 19,500 Shares of Stock

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,447.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CBRE opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,055.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

