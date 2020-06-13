Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) EVP Kim R. Bingham Sells 4,986 Shares of Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CATY opened at $26.21 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

