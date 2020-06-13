Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,401,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $3,083,806. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.19.

MXIM opened at $57.06 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

