Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 5,231 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.33.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $378.15 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.92. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

