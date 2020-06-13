Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 34,288 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 34,288 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 431.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,493 shares of company stock valued at $480,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.40.

TFX stock opened at $352.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.60. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $398.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.