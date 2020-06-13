Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.16% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HP. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on HP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

