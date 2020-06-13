Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.57 Million Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.20% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 345,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 108,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 129,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 45,491 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 116.38 and a beta of 1.07.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $86.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.45 million. Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cormark cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a $2.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.