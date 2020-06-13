Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $88.32 and last traded at $88.41, 2,008,664 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,204,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.19.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 17,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,212,609.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,798,742.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $4,032,512.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at $14,754,818.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,144 shares of company stock worth $16,756,645. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.