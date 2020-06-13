C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.46.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,016 shares of company stock worth $15,865,733. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

