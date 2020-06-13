BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on June 30th

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has a payout ratio of 107.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.9%.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. Research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

