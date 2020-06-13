Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) CFO James Engelhart Sells 73,725 Shares

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) CFO James Engelhart sold 73,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $4,865,850.00.
BHVN stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.
