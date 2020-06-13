Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) CFO James Engelhart Sells 73,725 Shares

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) CFO James Engelhart sold 73,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $4,865,850.00.

BHVN stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

