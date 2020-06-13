Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Dariush Ajami Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,603 shares in the company, valued at $8,006,205.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $144.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,594.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.74 and a 200 day moving average of $97.61. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 20.6% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Beyond Meat by 34.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

