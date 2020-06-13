BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.04.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 275.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $142,032,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth $76,536,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in BCE by 423.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,910,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,413,000 after buying an additional 1,545,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in BCE by 621.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,328,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,511,000 after buying an additional 1,144,630 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $42.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5883 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is 90.15%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

