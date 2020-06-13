Barclays Reiterates Equal weight Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MNG. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&G from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 222.40 ($2.83).

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 151.50 ($1.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.45. M&G has a one year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.10) and a one year high of £113.95 ($145.03). The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.52.

In other news, insider Clare Bousfield sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £2,971.90 ($3,782.49). Also, insider Michael Evans purchased 51,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £50,078.19 ($63,737.04).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.