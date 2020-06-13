Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Western Union by 22.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 277,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 51,216 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $32,200,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 492.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,243 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra cut their price objective on The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

WU opened at $22.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

