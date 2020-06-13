Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,684,000 after acquiring an additional 607,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,191,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,341,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after acquiring an additional 562,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $34,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,697,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 194,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

SFM stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

