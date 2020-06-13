Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 25,200 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.