Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,060,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,118,000 after purchasing an additional 439,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 902,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 12,766.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $47.10 on Friday. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $1,446,731.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 1,560,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $40,865,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,640,250.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,643,674 shares of company stock valued at $247,043,237.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

