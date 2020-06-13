Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $135,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

In other news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

