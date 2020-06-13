Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,234,000 after purchasing an additional 389,084 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 929,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 294,957 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3,540.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 230,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 224,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

CINF stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.88 and a beta of 0.50. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

