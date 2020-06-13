Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,621 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

