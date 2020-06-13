Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,479 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Realty Income worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

