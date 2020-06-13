Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,914 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $89.50. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

