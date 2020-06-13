Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,214 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,548,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,170,000 after purchasing an additional 115,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,020,000 after purchasing an additional 174,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,047,000 after purchasing an additional 162,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $129.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.64. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

