Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,877 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,877 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after buying an additional 4,480,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,604,000 after purchasing an additional 147,742 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $757,474,000 after purchasing an additional 289,290 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,436,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $372,572,000 after purchasing an additional 103,849 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,146,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $91.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.79.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.05.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

