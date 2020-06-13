Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 221.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,280 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,163,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,071,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,950,000 after buying an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,361,000 after buying an additional 1,272,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,167,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,268,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,326,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.37.

NYSE MHK opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $156.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.76.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

