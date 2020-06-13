Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,316 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 462,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.70% of Weyco Group worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. Weyco Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

