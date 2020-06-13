Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 17,091 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 183.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 457,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,030,000 after buying an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 739,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,874,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,510,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,352,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.09, for a total transaction of $689,672.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,600 shares of company stock valued at $108,795,151. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.07.

NYSE NOW opened at $385.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $405.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.61, a PEG ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

