Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,865 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Mylan worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mylan during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. Mylan NV has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MYL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

