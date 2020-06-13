Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equifax by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equifax by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EFX opened at $167.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.96. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

