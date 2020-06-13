Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lam Research by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 393,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,361,000 after buying an additional 52,337 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,968,000. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,393,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $284.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.23 and a 200-day moving average of $278.17. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $172.38 and a 12-month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.08.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

