Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,781 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,037,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after purchasing an additional 866,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,542,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,901,000 after purchasing an additional 422,479 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,289,000 after purchasing an additional 397,930 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLX opened at $205.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.62.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.