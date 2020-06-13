Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Beigene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Beigene during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 8.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 1.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 2.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.84, for a total value of $1,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,045,631.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 453 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total value of $77,390.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,559.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,385. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beigene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.19.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

