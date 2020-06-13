Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 139,963 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 363.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,963 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,233.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

NYSE:TAP opened at $38.05 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.