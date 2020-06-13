Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Short Interest Down 7.7% in May

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the May 14th total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 18.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 657,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $35.98 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $683,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,277.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 41,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $864,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,423.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,244 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 30.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 677,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 159,356 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $23,489,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.