Aviva PLC Trims Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after buying an additional 309,580 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 78.3% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,756,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Williams Companies by 245.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.

NYSE:WMB opened at $18.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.76. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

