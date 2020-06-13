Aviva PLC Sells 7,390 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,584 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in General Motors by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,007,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,718,000 after purchasing an additional 38,439 shares in the last quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC now owns 227,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 47.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 51,431 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

