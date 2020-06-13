Aviva PLC Sells 465 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. Sun Life Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.394 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

SLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

