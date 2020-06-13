Aviva PLC Sells 342 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,668,000 after buying an additional 495,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,466,000 after acquiring an additional 104,910 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after acquiring an additional 848,273 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,218,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,335 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.53.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $208.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $230.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.98.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

