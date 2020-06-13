Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,040,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Nutrien by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 861,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 139,765 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NTR. Consumer Edge downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

